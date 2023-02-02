Cupar and District Swimming Club: Brogan Smith stars with five medals at East District Age Group Championships

Brogan Smith (1st left) with clubmates Ella McGeorge, Steven Laws, Oscar Muir, Richard Laws and Lyle McKelvie

Brogan, who also landed a bronze medal in the 200m freestyle and fourth place in the 50m back crawl at the event while recording five new personal best times, has come a long way since initially receiving a certificate saying: ‘Well done’ as a one-year-old attending Adult and Baby classes at Cupar pool in 2012.

Seven years later he won his first medal at a Cupar Swimming Club friendly gala, with the club’s coaching team being instrumental in providing a pathway which now sees him as a Gold squad member who trains for six hours a week with an additional one hour of land training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brogan’s mum Jen is president of Cupar and District Swimming Club and she

Brogan Smith with coaches Gina Logan and Justine Muir

watched his success in the capital in her capacity as a team manager, along with coaching staff Justine Muir and Gina Logan.

Twenty-two of Brogan’s clubmates also qualified and gave strong vocal support during the weekend.

Five other Cupar swimmers made it through the busy heats to reach age group finals.

Lyle McKelvie joined Brogan in the 11-12 boys’ 50m breaststroke final, coming fifth.

Oscar Muir (13) secured new fastest times in his journey to three finals, coming fifth in the 50m backstroke and seventh in the 50m freestyle and 200m backstroke.

The Laws brothers, Steven (15) and Richard (16) set seven new personal bests while reaching seven finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven came fifth in both the 50m backstroke and 200m freestyle and eighth in the 50m freestyle, while Richard landed 50m freestyle silver, fourth in the 50m backstroke, fifth in the 200m freestyle and eighth in the 200m butterfly.

Ella McGeorge had a tough battle in the wide open category of 17 years and older.