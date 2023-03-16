Richard Laws and Ella McGeorge in Edinburgh

The meet attracted swim teams from across the world as well as Olympic and Commonwealth athletes, with the likes of Duncan Scott and Adam Peaty competing.

Laws swam in the 50m freestyle event on his 16th birthday, making it a real day to remember with a time of 26:18secs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was joined by McGeorge who made it through the heats to the 100m breaststroke junior final, coming fourth with a new personal best of 1min 15:48secs.

The following day, Ella also made it to the 50m breaststroke junior final, coming seventh in a time of 34:96secs.