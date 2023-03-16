News you can trust since 1871
Cupar and District Swimming Club duo join stars at high class meet in Edinburgh

Cupar and District Swimming Club aces Richard Laws and Ella McGeorge both qualified to compete at last weekend’s high class Edinburgh International Swim Meet.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT
Richard Laws and Ella McGeorge in Edinburgh
The meet attracted swim teams from across the world as well as Olympic and Commonwealth athletes, with the likes of Duncan Scott and Adam Peaty competing.

Laws swam in the 50m freestyle event on his 16th birthday, making it a real day to remember with a time of 26:18secs.

He was joined by McGeorge who made it through the heats to the 100m breaststroke junior final, coming fourth with a new personal best of 1min 15:48secs.

The following day, Ella also made it to the 50m breaststroke junior final, coming seventh in a time of 34:96secs.

Both competitors, accompanied by club volunteers Graeme Black and Jim McGeorge, thoroughly enjoyed atmosphere at this top event and they spotted many top class swimmers.

