Cupar and Falkland welcome early stages of women’s tour

North east Fife is gearing up to welcome the inaugural Women’s Tour of Scotland professional cycling race through the Kingdom on the first day of the three-day event.

The route will take in Cupar, Falkland and Leslie before crossing into the Kinross area and then back in to West Fife, where the race will finish at Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline.

To celebrate the event, Fife Council’s Active Fife team is putting on a range of free activities all afternoon in Pittencrieff Park, for cycling enthusiasts of all ages and abilities.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services committee, said: “We’re encouraging as many people as possible to come along, get involved in the action and cheer on the female cyclists as they enter the park for their last stretch of their 103km race that day.

“We’re doing some really great and innovative work in Fife that’s been successful in converting young girls, who don’t do much physical activity, into confident, able and enthusiastic cyclists.

Coupled with a very active local cycling community and volunteer network makes for this to be a fantastic celebratory event to add to the calendar.

“Fife Council’s Strategic Events Fund has contributed £10,000 towards delivering the first Women’s Tour of Scotland,” added Cllr Hamilton.

“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase Fife and its fantastic outdoor offering to the top women’s teams from across the world, and the cycling communities that follow them.”

Visit womenstourofscotland.com for more information on the event and estimated times and places to catch the race on day one.

Day two then starts in Glasgow and finishes in Perth, before the final day of action begins and ends in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.