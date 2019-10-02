Cupar BC members close their season with smiles on their faces

Cupar Bowling Club’s closing day saw eight pairs take part to compete for the FunDay Quaich.

The game was livened by a progression when the winning teams after each four ends moved on to play other teams.

The sun was shining which helped in making it a really great afternoon, eventually won by Andrew Nimmo and Nikkii Cormack.

High tea followed provided by Tom Vickery with over 30 enjoying the meal.

The prizes were presented by President George Manson, ably assisted by the Match Secretary Helen Nimmo who read out the winners.

A quiz night will be held in 11th October, McGonagall Night on 19th October and Prize Bingo on 25th October. The date for the AGM will be announced shortly.

30 people attended the prize bingo night.