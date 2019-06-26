Cupar club looks for new members to enjoy some pedal power

The Cupar Velo cycle club is inviting budding new members to get in touch and join them.

The club was established in 2015 by locals Paul Mellotte and Neil Pirie to bring casual cyclists together in the area and promote bike events in Scotland like the Tour de Lauder and the Etape Caledonia.

The group has been to France to cycle in the Alps and some members have done the Etape de Tour which is a stage of the Tour de France. The group rides out every week on a Saturday and midweek rides in the summer. Follow Cupar Velo on Facebook if you want to ride or for more information.