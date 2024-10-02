Cupar Curling Club enters its 250th year
Founded in 1775 and rated the world’s 10th oldest curling club, Cupar will celebrate its 250th anniversary next year.
The recent opening bonspiel at Kinross Ice rink was won by skip David Roy, Scott Nairn, Brenda O’Neill and Jan Drummond, who claimed the Bill Graham Memorial Salver with a three-shot win over Ray Cumming, Lorna Ewan, Bill Graham and Roy Black.
The second game saw Andrew Ross, Peter Manson, Chris Webb and John Cochrane beat Stuart Biegala, Michael Struthers, Sally Roff and Harry Johnston by one shot.
The prize raffle drawn by Christine Telford identified the lucky winners of the £250 first prize as living in South Queensferry.
For more information on the club, email [email protected]. New members are welcome.