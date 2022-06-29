Cupar meet returns with a splash

The young Cupar swimmers made their mark in the pool

An impressive turnout ensured a high number of competitive races as the swimmers certainly tried to make an impression at the meet.

In the under 10 category, Lyle McKelvie won the boys 200m freestyle with Abbie Waite winning the girls 200m and 400m freestyle events.

In the 11-12 age group, Maia Staal and Oscar Muir both won the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events.

Both continued their winning ways by also taking first place in the 12 and under 200m individual medley event.

Muir’s older brother Max won all four of the events in the boys 13-14 age group.

In the girls events Abbie Henderson secured first place in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle.

Anna Black took the 200m individual medley.

The performances on the day were really impressive and the excellent times continued as the meet went on.

The 15-16 year old boys age group was closely contested.

Richard Laws made a huge impression as he stormed to victory by winning both the 200m and 800m freestyle and also the 200m individual medley and Euan taking the 400m freestyle.