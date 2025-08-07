Cupar quartet bowl rivals over to take over-55 fours title

Duffus Park Bowling Club’s, from left, Pat Kinhart, Dave Smeaton, Jeek Rennie and Mark Hodgkinson are this year’s Scottish over-55 men’s fours champions (Photo: Selina Dixon)

A Cupar bowls team are celebrating after being crowned as Scotland’s 2025 over-55 men’s fours champions.

Duffus Park Bowling Club’s senior four of Jeek Rennie, Pat Kinhart, Mark Hodgkinson and David Smeaton claimed that trophy by getting the better of Linlithgow’s Frazer Muirhead, Gary Porteous, Scott Mushet and Gary Smith by 18-4 in last week’s final.

To make it to that final at Ayr’s National Centre for Bowling, the Fifers knocked out Glasgow’s Kingswood Bowling Club 13-10 in round one, Dumfries and Galloway’s Kirkinner Bowling Club 19-9 in round two, Aberdeenshire’s Bridge of Don-based Balgownie Bowling Club 11-10 in round three and Alfie Iannetta, Jim Scott, Rab Smith and Mark Biondi of Perth and Kinross’s Glencarse Bowling Club 16-14 in the last four.

Fellow Fifers Windygates Durievale Bowling Club’s ladies’ four of Jane Anderson, Anne Bone, Julie Sword and Lynn Stein, former winners of that title, also made it to their final at Ayr but were edged out 20-17 by West Kilbride Bowling Club.

To get that far, they saw off Arbroath’s Abbey Bowling Club 31-1 in round one, Glasgow’s Willowbank Bowling Club 24-5 in round two, Dunoon Argyll Bowling Club 21-14 in the third round and East Lothian’s Ormiston Bowling Club 14-12 in their semi-final.

Markinch pair Catriona Sword and Chris Penman claimed bronze medals in mixed pairs with wins over Inverclyde’s Port Glasgow by 13-12, the Highlands’ Fortrose and Rosemarkie by 20-19 and Glasgow’s Lenzie by 16-10 before losing 17-14 against Midlothian’s Pathhead Bowling Club in their semi-final.

Cupar’s Jim Byron lost in the third round of the senior singles against Mount Vernon’s Graeme Macdougall by 21-14 after defeating Cardonald’s Robert Smith by the same scoreline and Overtown and Waterloo’s Robert Grant by 21-11.

Markinch pair Raymond Whyte and Chris Penman also made it through two rounds, defeating two sets of Aberdeenshire opponents, Kemnay by 16-11 and Aberchirder by 19-9, before losing 18-13 to West Fife neighbours Kelty.

Windygates’ Christopher Stein and Markinch’s Mark Dewar both won their first rounds but lost out the round after.

Stein defeated Marcus Murray, of Glasgow’s Barr and Stroud, 21-16 in the men’s singles before losing 21-11 to Liam McKay, of Edinburgh’s Tanfield, and Dewar beat Connor Paterson, of North Ayrshire’s Ardeer, 21-16 in the junior version, then lost 21-18 to Robbie Meikle, of East Ayrshire’s Glaisnock Valley.

Cupar’s Nikkii Husband and Ruth Stewart suffered a similar fate in the ladies’ pairs, defeating East Lothian’s Cockenzie and Port Seton 12-11 before losing 18-11 to South Ayrshire’s Prestwick.

For the remaining Fife district seven contestants, it was to be a case of one game only, although Lesley Doig, of Strathmiglo, lost by a single shot, going down 21-20 in the ladies’ singles against Emma Mitchell, of Edinburgh’s Gilmerton.

Methilhill four Tam Walker, Graham Lee, Robert Page and John Cook lost 17-8 against Glasgow’s Wellcroft.

Both Strathmiglo triples went out the same way.

Alastair Nimmo, Bruce Doig and Alan Pearson lost 14-12 against Ayr Northfield and the ladies’ team of Donna Comrie, Kimberley Nimmo and Lorraine Gordon went down 14-8 to Alloa East End.