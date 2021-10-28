Cupar showjumper Emma becomes toast of the (Hazzard) county
The first Voltaire Design Under-25 British Championship showjumping qualifier took place recently during the Winter Classic Show at Aintree Equestrian Centre in Liverpool.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 2:54 pm
The qualifier saw the four highest placed under-25 riders, disregarding those already qualified, gain a qualifying ticket for the Voltaire Design Under-25 British Championship at Olympia, the London International Horse Show, which takes place from December 16-20.
Emma Crawford, 21, of Cupar, took the win and picked up the prize for the highest-placed under-25 with her mother Lynn Crawford’s Dukes of Hazzard, a nine-year-old bay gelding.
The pair produced a solid double clear in 33.05 seconds around the technical course designed by Rafael Suarez.