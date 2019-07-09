Cupar swimmer Ollie Carter gets set for Summer Meet in style

Ollie Carter from Cupar was the third Fife swimmer to compete at the Scottish National Open Championships in Aberdeen.

Ollie, now at Stirling University, has had an excellent swimming year.

He continued his run of fine form with impressive performances throughout the four days of the championships.

To say he has well and truly settled into university life and all that Scottish Swimming has to offer in Stirling would be an understatement.

The ex Bell Baxter High School pupil and Carnegie Swimming Club swimmer, swam in four events, one on each of the four days of the championships, reached the final in each event and won four medals with some outstanding swimming throughout.

On day one in 100m free, Ollie had a PB in the morning, followed by a PB in the evening and a new Scottish record of 57.31.

On day two Ollie swam faster in 400m free than in the trials and got closer to his PB and Scottish record.

In the final he swam slightly faster than in the morning and finished with a time of 4:25.40.

On the third day Ollie competed in 50m free and in the final swam a magnificent PB of 26.79 for a new Scottish record.

On the final day of the championships, Ollie in his own words had a “small PB” in 100m fly of 65.85 and was pleased that he is getting ever closer to the national record.

In summary it was an excellent four days for the Disability Sport Fife member who started out with Cupar and District Swimming Club and was given every encouragement to pursue his dream of becoming a GB international Para swimmer.

Over the four days Ollie won silver, gold, bronze and silver medals on the respective days.

On reflection Ollie was pleased that Aberdeen had been perfect preparation for the British Summer meet in a few weeks time.