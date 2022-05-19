Cupar swimmers a splash hit in league

At 50m, Freya Lightfoot and Zak Strachan (both 11-12) both came second, with Paula Timmins winning at 100m.At backstroke, over 25m Nicholas Logan and Ailsa Daly (both 8-10) came second and third in their events, with Matthew Gray (11-12) also securing second place. Ava Shaw (8-10) and David Addison (11-12) secured second and third respectively at 50m. Over 100m, Ellen Stevenson (11-12) came in first, with Strachan getting another second.Isabella Timmins (11-12) was second in the 25m butterfly, and her sister Paula won the 100m individual medley.