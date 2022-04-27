Cupar swimmers dive in to action in Glasgow

Cupar swimmers Euan Gray, Richard Laws, Liam Black, Steven Laws. Front - Caera Baillie, Ella McGeorge, Hannah Staal.

Steven Laws raced in the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke and the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events, getting four long course personal bests from his six races.

His brother Richard competed in the 50m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m and 100m freestyle events.

As well as securing some PBs, he also took part in an exciting swim-off for the 50m backstroke, unfortunately just missing out on a place in the final.Hannah Staal (17-18) raced in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events as well as the 200m individual medley, securing two long course personal bests across the week.Euan Gray (16) competed in the 50m and 100m breaststroke, securing a personal best in the 50m event even after his heat had to be rerun due to a false start from another swimmer.

Ella McGeorge also had a successful competition in the three breaststroke distances, getting to the finals in both the 200m and 100m distances, coming sixth and seventh respectively with a new 200m long course fastest time.

Caera Baillie was reserve for the 50m butterfly event in a highly competitive field.