Cupar swimmers give fine performances at Carnegie meet

The Cupar and district swimmers at Glenrothes

Each entrant, aged 14 or under, competed in a number of events and there were some superb performances, reports Ella McGeorge.Lewis Laws (10-11) achieved excellent results in the breaststroke events, winning the 100m distance, coming second in the 50m and third in the 200m.

He also finished second in the 100m individual medley for his age group.

Brogan Smith (10-11) also had a successful meet, winning the 50m breaststroke and coming second in the 200m distance.

He was also second in both the 50m and 100m freestyle events.Lyle McKelvie (10-11) secured second place in both the 100m breaststroke and the 200m backstroke events, with Aaron Jamieson (10-11) coming in second in the 200m freestyle.

Steven Laws (14) came third in the 200m freestyle and also had an excellent swim in the 400m freestyle, shearing over 100 seconds from his previous fastest time.Other notable personal bests included Elle Greer (13), who lopped over 50 seconds off her 200m freestyle time, with Anna Black (14) taking off 15 seconds in the same event.