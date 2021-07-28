Cupar swimmers hit the pool in style
Cupar and district swimmers were back in action recently at the National Festival of swimming at Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth pool.
Nine swimmers tool part in the event, which was staged for over 13s in venues across Scotland.
Coaches at the event were Lesley Murray, Findlay Baillie and Gina Logan and they instructed the swimmers to go out, enjoy their swims and a personal best swim would be a bonus.
Highlights on Friday were Rebecca Black and Jennifer Niven in the 100m breaststroke finishing within 600th second between them.
Saturday saw the biggest PB of the meet with Liam Black improving his 200 free by 39.33 seconds. On Sunday Euan Gray would have gone under one minute for his 100m freestyle had swum into the wall
Swimmers taking part were: Caera Baillie, Katie Duncan, Ella McGeorge Rebecca Black, Jennifer Niven, Liam Black, Euan Gray, Steven Laws and Richard Laws. Team managers were Karen Baillie and Clare Niven.