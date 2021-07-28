Cupar swimmers hit the pool in style

Nine swimmers tool part in the event, which was staged for over 13s in venues across Scotland.

Coaches at the event were Lesley Murray, Findlay Baillie and Gina Logan and they instructed the swimmers to go out, enjoy their swims and a personal best swim would be a bonus.

Highlights on Friday were Rebecca Black and Jennifer Niven in the 100m breaststroke finishing within 600th second between them.

Saturday saw the biggest PB of the meet with Liam Black improving his 200 free by 39.33 seconds. On Sunday Euan Gray would have gone under one minute for his 100m freestyle had swum into the wall