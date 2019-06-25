Cupar swimmers leave the water for the land

Swimming costumes, caps and goggles were thrown aside for Hawaiian shirts, skirts and garlands at the Cupar and District Swimming Club end of season party and club championships presentations.

Around 70 swimmers took part in the championship heats and finals, with 19 separate trophy winners across the different age groups and strokes. In terms of the overall points winners, Cara Lang and Ethan McDaid won the 8s and under age group; Abbie Henderson and Nairn Watson the 9/10 age group; Caera Baillie and Andrew Sanderson/Richard Laws (joint) the 11/12 age group; Hannah Staal and Liam Black the 13/14 age group; Eve Hewitt and Oliver Goad for the age 15/16 group and Findlay Baillie picked up trophy for the 17 and over boys.

Callum Ellis-Morton received anaward for his service to the club as a coach. In addition, almost £350 was raised from donations for the Cupar Foodbank.