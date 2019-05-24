Cupar swimmers revel in ‘lively atmosphere’

Cupar and District Swimming Club members headed to the second of this year’s Fife Novice Leagues.

There was a lively atmosphere and all of the swimmers put in their best efforts.

Three children received a speed flash for going too fast: Max Muir in his 50m freestyle, Maia Staal in the 25m breaststroke and Abbie Henderson for the 50m butterfly.

Lewis Laws (25m freestyle) and Sophie Patterson (50m backstroke) were placed first in their events, and Maia Staal won second place in her 50m breaststroke race. David Joy had a strong 50m freestyle swim to come fourth.

Willow Williams, Lewis Laws, Abbie Henderson, Anoushka Keating, Ross Davie and Euan Macfarlane all had excellent personal bests of over eight seconds.

The biggest improvement, in terms of technique as well as time, was Nairn Watson’s 17.53 PB on his 50m butterfly.

In the afternoon there were 24 more experienced swimmers who each had to undertake two strokes, with everyone competing in a breaststroke event.

Significant PBs were achieved by Niamh Davie, Kate Dalglish, Richard Laws, Hannah Staal and Ella McGeorge.

In the 50m breaststroke, Milli Arkwright and Caera Baillie came first and third respectively in the 12-13 girls age category, with Eve Hewitt securing first place in the 14-15 girls age group.

For the boys, Liam Black and Richard Laws came first and third respectively in the 12-13 boys age group, with Findlay Baillie coming first in the over 16 boys. For the 100m breaststroke, Anna Black came first (9-11 girls), with Eve Hewitt this time securing a third place in the 14-15 girls.

In the 200m breaststroke, Ella McGeorge came third (12-13 girls) with a new club record.

In other strokes, Molly Williams (9-11 girls) was first in the 100m backstroke, and Liam Black secured second place in the same event in the 12-13 boys age group.

Findlay Baillie came first again in the 100m butterfly (over 16 boys) with a new club record.