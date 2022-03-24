Cupar swimmers rub shoulders with Olympic athletes at top-class meet
A couple of Cupar and District Swimming Club members qualified for the recent high-class Edinburgh International Swim Meet at the Royal Commonwealth Pool.
The last time this competition was held was just before the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.
The event was held over three days, with a number of Olympic athletes attending.On the first day, Ella McGeorge competed in the youth category in the 100m breaststroke event.
She had a strong swim, winning her heat and achieving a personal best time.
Her first 50m of the race was also her fastest time over this distance.
Hannah Staal, also swimming in the youth category, joined McGeorge for the second day of swimming.
They both competed in the 50m breaststroke, with McGeorge coming in just shy of her new personal best which she had achieved the day before.The two girls went head to head in the 200m breaststroke on the final day of the competition and, while neither got a personal best, they relished the experience of competing in an international meet alongside swimmers from over 30 countries across the world.