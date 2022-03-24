Cupar swimmers rub shoulders with Olympic athletes at top-class meet

Ella McGeorge, left, with Hannah Staal

The last time this competition was held was just before the first Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

The event was held over three days, with a number of Olympic athletes attending.On the first day, Ella McGeorge competed in the youth category in the 100m breaststroke event.

She had a strong swim, winning her heat and achieving a personal best time.

Her first 50m of the race was also her fastest time over this distance.

Hannah Staal, also swimming in the youth category, joined McGeorge for the second day of swimming.