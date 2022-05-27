Cupar swimmers score personal bests and top three finishes

The Cupar and district swimmers who performed admirably in Glenrothes

There were many excellent swims and the following swimmers achieved first to third placings with personal best times.Maia Staal and Lewis Laws (both 8-12) both came first in the 50m backstroke distance.

In the 100m distance, older brothers Steven (13-14) and Richard Laws (15 and over) were second, with Anna Black (13-14) and Euan Gray (15 and over) coming third in their age groups.

Mirroring her sister, Hannah Staal (15 and over) also won her 100m backstroke event, with Oscar Muir (8-12) winning the 200m distance.In the breaststroke events, Alex McNeilly (13-14) came first in the 50m sprint, with Hannah Graham and Brogan Smith (both 8-12) each coming in second in the 100m distance and Aaron Jamieson (8-12) securing third place.

In the 50m butterfly events, both Oscar Muir and Caera Baillie (15 and over) won their age groups.Freestyle also proved successful for the club, with Lyle McKelvie (8-12) and Tori Graham (13-14) each coming third in the 50m distance.

Black and Max Muir (13-14) also both ended third in the 100m, with Lewis Laws achieving an excellent second place in the 200m event.Steven Laws swam a fast face to come second in his 200m individual medley, with Max Muir, Gray and Ella McGeorge (15 and over) all coming third in the event in their age groups.