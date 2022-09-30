Cupar swimmers win relay at final Fife league meeting

Each raced in two individual events and some 37 personal bests were achieved across the team. The meet finished off with the ever-popular relays, and clubs racing to claim the informal title of the fastest relay team in Fife.

The final race was the super-competitive 15 years and older mixed 4x50m freestyle relay. Cupar’s team of Euan Gray, Ella McGeorge, Hannah Staal and Richard Laws had won at the previous two leagues, although they had been pushed very hard by the other Fife clubs.

It was a nail-biting finish and had to be decided by the keen eye of the judges and referee – Cupar was declared the winner, with the team going faster than they had ever swum before.

Relay team Euan Gray, Ella McGeorge, Hannah Staal and Richard Laws.