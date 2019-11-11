Current and former Fife Flyers named in Great Britain U20 squad

There will be Fife representation in the Great Britian U20 squad competing in the IIHF World Championship in Vilnius in January.

Current Fife Flyers forward Jordan Buesa and Kirkcaldy-born defenceman Reece Cochrane, formerly of Flyers but now plying his trade with Sheffield Steeldogs in the National League, have both been named in head coach Martin Grubb's 22-man squad.

In addition, Kirkcaldy Kestrels netminder Euan Simpson has been named as a reserve, along with forward Scott Jamieson, who is a on a two-way contract between Kestrels and Flyers.

Kirkcaldy-born Caly Robertson, who left Fife Flyers in the summer to join Milton Keynes Lightning in the NIHL, is also among the reserves.

GB will come up against hosts Lithuania, along with Japan, Romania, Serbia and Spain in Division 2 Group A, from January 6 to 12, at the Pramogu Arena.

Grubb, who also hails from the Lang Toun, said: “We had a tremendous camp last week in Sheffield and competition for places was very fierce, so we had some very tough decisions.

“Not all of our under-20 players were available to us, but the coaching staff are very excited by this squad and we are confident they are the correct players for the World Championship.

“We will be looking to build on last year’s bronze medal in Tallinn and make an impact at the tournament.

“Wearing any GB shirt is a proud moment and we are sure these players will wear the shirt with pride."

GB are involved in the tournament’s opening game as they play Japan U20s on Monday, January 6, before taking-on hosts Lithuania U20s the following day.

Great Britain’s third game of the tournament is against Romania U20s on Thursday 9th January and a day later they face Spain U20s.

Their final match of the tournament is against Serbia U20s on Sunday 12th January.

The full roster is:

Netminders - Will Kerlin (Sheffield Steelers), Tyler Perre (Swindon Wildcats).

Defence - Ed Bradley (Philadelphia HC), Reece Cochrane (Sheffield Steeldogs), Jordan Griffin (Sheffield Steeldogs/Steelers), Joe Hazeldine (Nottingham Panthers), Oliver Lord (Coventry Blaze/Telford), Sam Russell (MK Lightning), Ben Solder (Islanders HC), Liam Stenton (Solway Sharks).

Forwards - Mason Biddulph (Berwick Academy), Kieran Brown (Sheffield Steeldogs/Steelers), Jordan Buesa (Fife Flyers), Louis Chabot (Nepean Raiders), Tyler Cooper (Northeast Generals), Alex Graham (Sheffield Steeldogs/Steelers), Ethan Hehir (Leeds Chiefs), Patrick Larkin (Nepean Raiders), Zack Milton (Bracknell Bees), Austin Mitchell-King (Hill Academy), Cade Neilson (Aberdeen Wings), Finlay Ulrick (Manchester Storm).