Czech mate for Fife Flyers as Gutwald joins from Glasgow

Fife Flyers have secured the services of Michal Gutwald following his release from Glasgow Clan.

The Czech defenceman parted ways with Clan at the end of last season after two years with the Braehead club, where he iced in a total of 109 games, scoring nine goals and 17 assists, as well as lifting the 2018-19 Gardiner Conference title.

The 26-year-old has prior experience of top flight hockey in the Czech Republic having iced with Rytiri Kladno in both the first and second tier.

He also spent a season in Slovakia with MsHK Zilina and is a former Czech U18 international.

Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume revealed that Gutwald had caught his eye while playing for the opposition.

"Michal impressed us over the past two season playing against with the Clan," he said.

"He moves well, makes simple plays and plays a quietly confident game.

"We will look to increase his offensive output in a Flyers jersey this season."

Gutwald expressed his delight at returning to the Elite League for a third consecutive campaign.

"I really liked my time in Scotland, so when the offer came, I was excited of the idea to come back," he said.

"When I spoke with coach Todd, and we had the same thoughts, that sealed the deal for me.

"I am very glad to be joining the Flyers and pursue the highest goals."

Gutwald becomes the third signing announcement from Fife this week following the confirmation of Tim Crowder's arrival from Coventry Blaze and James Isaacs' return for a fourth consecutive season.

Flyers now have 13 skaters on the roster, but with several spots still to fill, including netminder, more announcements are expected in the coming days ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, which starts in a fortnight with the opening pre-season friendly against Danish side Herlev Eagles.