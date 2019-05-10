Darts champ Jocky Wilson is subject of new BBC documentary

The story of darts legend Jocky Wilson is being told in a new documentary on BBC1 next week.

Jocky Wilson Said celebrates the life and times of the twice world champ from Kirkcaldy whose influence on the game remains the stuff of legend.

Wilson rose from the Fife leagues to become one of the sport’s greatest stars as it hit the big-time.

But he ended up returning to his old home in the Lang Toun, and closing the door on the world as he struggled with ill health.

He retired in 1995 and was rarely seen again in public from then until his death, aged just 62, in 2012.

The documentary airs on BBC1 at 9.00pm on Wednesday – just weeks before Kirkcaldy pays its own tribute to the greatest darts player ever.

The producers spent time in Kirkcaldy earlier this year to tell Jocky’s story through the eyes of the people who knew him best– fellow darts players.

They spent a day filming at the Gunners’ Club, and the wraps come off their work next week.

The programme will be available on BBC Iplayer after it is broadcast.

It is screened on the 30th anniversary of Wilson’s second world darts title victory – a landmark that is also being marked with ‘Celebrating Jocky Wilson’ at the Adam Smith Theatre on Sunday, June 16.

It features another former world champion from Scotland, Gary Anderson.

Tickets are still on sale from the theatre box office or HERE www.onfife.com