Darts legend John Lowe aims for Kirkcaldy

John Lowe (l) with fellow darts legend, the late Eric Bristow.

The event is taking place Beveridge Park Hotel on Sunday, May 8 where on the are Bob Anderson, Bobby George, Keith Deller and former three-time world champion John Lowe who says he’s looking forward to coming to town.

"It's a long time since I've been in Kirkcaldy, ” he said.

“Usually us four pros will play matches and we'll do a question and answer with the audience.

“Bobby George will do his usual fancy walk on with candlesticks!

“It's a really good show, we've done it many times, but obviously with covid none of us have been anywhere for the last two years.”

The 76-year-old took part in the inaugural World Seniors Darts Championship earlier this month and says he’s happy to be out playing again after lockdown.

"It's strange because we've not done it for so long it's been difficult to get back into it in terms of competitiveness.

“I first played in the BDO, then moved to the PDC, now I'm in the Seniors. Really, I've been there since the beginning and I think the Seniors is the best thing to have happened.

“It had a Scot as world champion in Robert Thornton. We now follow that up with the Masters at Lakeside, then there's the World Matchplay in Hull.

"This is the next step for us guys who reach 50 and then don't want to compete in the younger tour, or just move over.

“It should have happened 10 years ago, but it's here and it's a good thing.”

Nicknamed ‘Old Stoneface’ Lowe says he’s impressed with the standard he can see in the younger generation of darts players on the scene.

"There's a lot of players coming through from Europe. They seem to be giving it everything, 24 hours a day and there's some really good players.

"Dimitri Van den Bergh is a great player. He's already won the World Matchplay and there's others coming through from places like Romania and Italy - places that were never even counted for darts - because they can see that there's a good livelihood to be made.

“The money is colossal. Peter Wright has made over a million in the last year - and that's during covid!

“He's done that by playing to no audience with more or less most of it having just been streamed.”

A return to Kirkcaldy is somewhat poignant for Lowe as it’s the home town of his friend, the late Jocky Wilson.

He says: “I knew him literally as well as anyone. He used to come to me and ask "how am I doing?" all the time.

“We used to sit and chat about fishing, he liked that.

“He was a top player in his time without a doubt. He had an unorthodox style, with that third dart he just used to launch it.“I remember playing him in the World Cup Singles. It was unbelievable. There were 4000 mainly Scots people there.

“Eric Bristow said "I'm not going to play him!" so I went out and I actually beat him.

“I'm really looking forward to coming to his hometown and I'm expecting the darts players of Kirkcaldy to be able to beat us - but I wonder if they will?!”