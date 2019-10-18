Darts stars in town for the Kirkcaldy Masters

A host of darts stars are heading to Kirkcaldy this weekend.

Styx, in Victoria Road, is hosting the Kirkcaldy Masters which will feature some of the biggest names in the sport.

Saturday’s event is heading to a full house, with the last remaining tickets available from the venue.

The line-up includes seven PDC professionals.

Stepping up to the oche is an international line-up.

It includes Nathan Aspinall, the 2019 UK Open champion, and Alan Norris, runner-up in the 2014 world darts competition.

They are joined by Dutch master, Jelle Klaasen, the youngest ever world champion, and Diogo Portela, the first player from Brazil ro win a PDC European tour match.

The line-up also include Belgian player Dimitri Den Bergh, former UK teenage Open champion, and a quarter-finalist in the 2018 world championships.

Completing the event are James Wilson – quarter finalist in the 2014 world event – and Ricky Evans, who made his PDC European tour debut last year.

The eighth place on the bill will go to one lucky member of the audience.

The venue will close at 5:00pm to allow for the event to be set-up.

A few tickets remain, pricved at £20 each, and they are available – along with full details –from the venue .