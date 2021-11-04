Darts stars will take to the oche in Fife
Some of the best darts players in the UK will arrive in St Andrews for a head-to-head challenge match.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 7:48 am
Updated
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:34 am
Scots Gary Anderson and John Henderson will face Englismen Glen Durrant and Nathan Aspinall at the St Andrews students union on Sunday, December 5.
The ‘auld enemy’ encounter sees four PDC regulars compete.
Anderson is a two time world champion, having won the title in 2015 and 2016.
This year Henderson, along with partner Peter Wright, won the 2021 PDC World Cup of Darts for Scotland. Aspinall is one of the best young players currently in the game while Durrant won BDO World Darts Championship three times.
For ticket details call 07976 016740.