Dates confirmed for 2020 Fife Highland Games season

The dates for the 2020 Highland Games season in Fife were announced at the annual general meeting of the Scottish Highland Games Association (SHGA).

At the meeting in Perth it was confirmed that the Kingdom will stage events across seven different venues next summer.

The season will get under way on Sunday, June 7, with the Markinch Highland Games in the John Dixon Park.

A fortnight later, Cupar will stage its games in the Duffus Park on Sunday, June 21.

Six days later, on Saturday, June 27, the Bow Butts will be the setting for the annual Ceres Games.

On Saturday, July 4, all the action will take place at Memorial Park, which hosts the Thornton Highland Gathering.

Burntisland Highland Games on the Links always takes place on the first Monday of the Fife Trades holiday which next year is July 20.

The month ends with the St Andrews Highland Games on Sunday, July 26, at Station Park in the shadow of the Old Course Hotel.

The curtain comes down on the Fife season on Saturday, August 8, with the Inverkeithing Highland Games on the Ballast Bank.

A few of the region’s games were also awarded SHGA cycle championships at the meeting.

Markinch will host the 8000m, Ceres the 1600m and Inverkeithing the 4800m and 6400m, as well as the Youth 800m.

For more information about the events visit www.shga.co.uk .