David Dignan plans to build on the positives

Fife driver David Dignan

The Cowdenbeath Racewall will begin again in the spring and one of those lining up for another exciting campaign will be the Levenmouth driver.

Reflecting on the season past, Dignan said that overall his campaign was “good”.

“I managed a couple of wins, picked up a second place in the World Masters so generally it was good,” he said.

“On the other hand, I had a couple of rollovers.”

Dignan works as a motor mechanic at Toll Auto Services in Methil and is working on his ORCi stock rods for next season at the moment.

He took part in the 2021 World Championship at the Racewall, his home track, and was one of the seeded drivers so would race twice to determine his final grid place.

Things, though, didn’t go quite to plan to start. with, but Dignan was able to recover well.

“I had a drive shaft pop out in practice then suffered a brake problem in my first heat, before finishing tenth in the second, he said.

"I started mid order, ran well but had to settle for an eighth place.

"The following day we raced for the World Masters and I finished as the runner up.

"I had two good heats and towards the end of the final I moved into second but with five laps to run I had Mikey Bethune and Cammy Doak trying to take the place away.