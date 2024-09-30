Davie wins Kingdom Fly Fishing Championship at Cupar
The Leslie-based angler, who won both heats at Ballo and Eden Springs and was runner-up last year, weighed in with 43lb 6oz for his 22 fish, to take the top prize of £350 plus vouchers, more than 13lb ahead of second-placed Scott Mudie (Kirkcaldy), the event organiser who won £250 plus vouchers.
Mudie hooked into 15 fish for 30lb 12oz and third was Darren McPherson Sen (Methil) with 14 fish for 28lb 4oz and he pocketed £150 and vouchers.
Willie Thomson was fourth with 18lb 12oz and 20-year-old Daren McPherson Jun was fifth with 18lb 7oz.
Sixth was Ronnie Couper with 15lb 9oz and seventh, and completing the prize list, was Paul Cushnie who totalled 14lb 4oz.
Kirsty Murray, the first woman to qualify for the final, totalled 7lb 5oz while her partner, Andrew Weir, weighed in with 13lb 12oz and failed to make the prize list.
Robert Boyes caught the heaviest fish, a cracking Tiger trout weighing 3lb 9oz, to win £50 plus a voucher and the Gary Johnson silver salver.
