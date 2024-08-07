Dawson misses out on medal at Olympics
She and fellow Scot Duncan Scott were unable to help the defending champions and prior world record-holders go for gold again or even pick up a consolation podium place in Paris.
Kirkcaldy-born Dawson, 26, swam the opening backstroke part of the race, with Scott, Anna Hopkin and James Wilby following after, but their time of 3:44.31 was almost seven seconds shy of the new world record of 3:37.43 set by their first-placed US rivals.
Second place went to China and third to Australia.
Dawson was the only surviving member of the team – also including James Guy, Adam Peaty and Freya Anderson – that won a gold medal at 2021’s Olympics in Japan.
Saturday also saw the Fifer competing in the women’s 4x100m medley relay earlier on, finishing fifth in their heat and missing out on Sunday’s final.
She failed to make it beyond the heats for individual backstroke on Monday last week too.