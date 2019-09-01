Debut goal for Kirkcaldy skater as Fife Flyers wrap up pre-season

Fife Flyers wrapped their pre-season schedule with a 4-2 loss at the hands of EV Landshut in Kirkcaldy tonight.

The German side hit four goals without reply to come from behind to claim the win.

Flyers iced without four imports who are still wrapping up their summer hockey season in Australia, and again gave the full bench ice time.

Despite the result, it was a memorable night for Scott Jamieson as he notched his first ever goal for Flyers.

The Kirkcaldy Kestrels forward – signed on a two-way contract this season –opened the scoring for Flyers after 17 minutes and went on to take the side’s MoM award.

He said: ““It has been great – a good experience at a much faster pace than I have been used to.

“My aim is to keep working hard.”

Carlo Finucci grabbed their second goal after 43 minutes, but the closing stages belonged to the visitors who turned the game upside down with two goals inside ten seconds to come from 2-1 down to 3-2 in front.

Flyers pulled netminder Adam Morrison in the closing;90 seconds, ut hopes of a game-tying goal didn’t’;work out, and Landshut hit the empty net to seal the win.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, put the result in context, picking up a number of positives from the weekend which marked the end of a fortnight of friendlies.

With Paul and Tim Crowder, Danick Gauthier and new defenceman Dylan Quaile due in town in midweek he will have a full bench at his disposal for the big Challenge Cup opening game at home to Glasgow Clan on Saturday followed aby a road trip to face in-form Dundee Stars on Sunday.