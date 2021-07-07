Dedication to sport does not go unnoticed

The kingdom’s sports council’s have come together to launch a new awards which celebrates the work of clubs and individuals over a year like no other.

By Scott Inglis
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 1:01 pm
Richard Cleary and Stuart Williamson from Ceres Highland Games
Elise Methven representing East Fife Triathlon Club's juniors
Falkland Cricket Club

Claire Millar from Pegasus Gymnastics Group
Helen Vickery from Cupar BC