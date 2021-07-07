Dedication to sport does not go unnoticed

SportOther SportDedication to sport does not go unnoticedThe kingdom’s sports council’s have come together to launch a new awards which celebrates the work of clubs and individuals over a year like no other.By Scott InglisWednesday, 7th July 2021, 1:01 pm Richard Cleary and Stuart Williamson from Ceres Highland GamesElise Methven representing East Fife Triathlon Club's juniorsFalkland Cricket Club Sign up to our daily newsletterThe i newsletter cut through the noiseSign upThanks for signing up!Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.Submitting...Claire Millar from Pegasus Gymnastics GroupHelen Vickery from Cupar BC