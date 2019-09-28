Defeat in Belfast for Fife Flyers

Fife Flyers are in action in Kirkcaldy tonight after a tough 7-2 loss across the Irish Sea.

They made the long journey to face Belfast Giants in a Challenge Cup group qualifying game.

Belfast Giants v Fife Flyers (Pic: William Cherry/Presseye)

Flyers trailed 2-0 in the opening 10 minutes to goals from Jean Dupuy and Jordan Smotherman.

Dupuy’s fifth minute opener saw him shoot through Adam Morrison’s pads and spin round the back of the net to poke the puck home as it trickled to the back post.

Smotherman then scored on a great counter attack after ten minutes..

Flyers grabbed a lifeline when Tim Crowder fired home off a Gauthier pass shortly before the first buzzer, but they fell out of the game in the second session as Giants netted three without reply.

Bobby Farnham’s great finish gave the hosts a 3-1 lead which they raised to 5-1 with counters from Curtis Hamilton – his shot appeared to take a deflection off a defenceman’s stick to wrong-foot the netminder - and Brian Ward on a 36th minute powerplay.

The shots on goal of 29-12 after two periods of hockey underlined the flow of play.

Giants wrapped up victory, cruising to 7-1 through Morgan and Smotherman before Danick Gauthier grabbed Fife’s second.

The teams meet again in Kirkcaldy on Sunday night, with a 6:30pm face-off.