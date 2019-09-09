Defeats for Glenrothes’ firsts and seconds

Having failed to raise a 2nd XV to face Grangemouth’s 2nds last week it was vital that Glenrothes Rugby Club fulfilled the rearranged contest on Saturday.

With that in mind, players were borrowed from Kirkcaldy and the first XV took only one replacement to Dunfermline for their Caledonia Shield tie.

At McKane Park, the 1st XV endured what team manager Douglas MacKinlay, a master of understatement, described as a “tough day”.

Even before the starting whistle club captain, Kain Duguid, was injured in the warm up and took no part.

For much of the first half, while playing with a full complement of players, Glenrothes were competitive.

The hosts scored 12 points before the Glens struck back with a try and penalty from Shaun Gray narrowing the margin to four points, but that was as close as it got.

By half time Dunfermline had stretched their advantage to 26-8 and injury had reduced the Reds to 14 men.

The second half continued in a similar manner and by the end of the game Glenrothes had only 12 players on the park with Aaron Campbell, his brother Johnny and Russell Grieve unable to continue.

Duncan Robertson had also had a spell on the sidelines following a head injury.

Dunfermline continued to pile on the points while Shaun Gray replied with a try and conversion.

The final score was 61-15 but the lengthy injury list will be of more concern to coach Ron Harris than the result.

Michael Delorey was adjudged to be man of the match while the sponsors picked Daryl Warrender as the pick of the Glens team.

Meanwhile at Carleton Park, the cobbled together 2nd XV were trailing 19-0 at half time having conceded three tries.

Grangemouth too had to recruit from elsewhere to make up their team but seemed to have gelled more quickly than Glenrothes.

The second half opened with another unconverted try for the Stags before the home offence clicked.

A period of pressure on the Grangemouth line saw Jim Clark crash over from close range for a try and then Chris Murphy finished off an attack from a 5m lineout.

Kyle McIntosh converted both tries.

Clark grounded for what should have been his second try but the referee was unsighted and awarded a scrum 5m from the goal line, quickly changing that to a Stags penalty when his decision was queried.

With no more scores the game ended at 14-24 but it finished on a sour note as Kieran Mitchell, guesting for the Glens, was red carded for violent conduct.

Sam Duncan, in his first game at scrum half, was the Glens man of the match.

Next weekend the 1st XV are at home to Grangemouth’s 1 st team while the 2nds travel to Dunfermline, provided there are enough healthy players to fill both squads.