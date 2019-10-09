Derek Rae inspires our athletes to get even better

Derek Rae led the way for disability sport in Fife with a brilliant half marathon performance in Tokyo last month.

Kingdom racer Derek has grown to be a real a role model for all Fife athletes, but, in particular, Disability Sport Fife’s Sam Fernando and Owen Miller.

The performances of Fife’s leading para athlete continues to inspire.

Sam Fernando, from Gateside, headed off to Brisbane on Friday for the Inas Global Games 2019.

Local runner Samis under consideration for 5K, 3K steeplechase and 10K but is unlikely to run all three.

Next month, it will be the turn of Owen Miller to step up to the plate as he heads to Dubai for the World Para Athletics Championships.

This will be Owen’s first full selection for the full GB team and offers him the opportunity to stake a claim for consideration for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year.

All athletes are members of Fife AC and Derek and Sam are coached by Ron Morrison and Owen by Steve Doig.

Richard Brickley MBE/OBE, chairman of DSF, said the organisation was delighted to see its athletes doing so well on such high stages.

Mr Brickley said: “Disability Sport Fife is a proud partner of Fife AC.

“All three athletes are products of the Disability Sport Fife performance pathway that supports athletes across all sports from participation to performance to podium potential.”