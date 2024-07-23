Diamond geezers bring medals back home to Fife

Kirkcaldy Wizards at West Sands Beach at St Andrews for Sunday's Splash and Dash four-mile beach race

Fife Athletic Club’s Ben Sandilands and Steven Bryce were among an elite British field competing in Saturday’s Diamond League meeting in London and both came back with medals.

Both were competing in the Paralympic events’ 1,500m ambulant men’s race, with Sandilands going for gold in a time of 3:55.10 and Bryce next over the line in 3:56.62, a two-second personal best for that distance.

St Andrews hosted East Wemyss-based Nuts Trail Races’ latest Splash and Dash beach race on Sunday evening, and Rob Justice was first Kirkcaldy Wizard home. He completed the four-mile course at West Sands Beach in 34:05, placing seventh.

Finishing second in her age category and 21st overall, Maggie Justice clocked 37:27.

Fifer Ben Sandilands winning the men's 1,500m ambulant final at Saturday's London Athletics Meet, part of the 2024 Diamond League (Photo: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

They were among six Wizards to manage top-40 finishes, the others being Lindsey Robertson, 24th in 39:01; Shona Ross, 28th in 39:40; Erin Robertson, 33rd in 40:42; and Neil Stirling, 39th in 41:16.

Just short of 20 further Wizards were also there to dash and splash – Lynn Whisker, 41st in 41:22; Shirley Bremner, 42nd in 41:32; Chris Payne, 48th in 42:14; Diane Selkirk, 59th in 43:44; Yvonne Dunsire, 60th in 43:52; Sharron Wilson, 64th in 44:17; Valerie Symon, 65th in 44:19; Nicky Sutherland, 66th in 44:21; Nicky and Kerry McGregor, 67th and 68th in 44:25; Heather Smart, 69th in 44:33; Lauren Bennett, 71st in 45:09; Jill Watson, 74th in 45:20; Laura Roy, 76th in 45:23; Marion McClung and Carol Budd, 84th and 85th in 46:55; Shona and Mollie Turner, 101st and 102nd in 50:27; and Wendy McCormack, 128th in 58.07.

Scurry to the Sea, organised by Edinburgh’s Scurry Events, is a 12-mile race beginning with a run to the top of Allermuir Hill, near the capital, and finishing on Musselburgh Beach, and among those taking part in the latest edition at the weekend was Fife AC youngster Nellie Luxford.

She finished as second female and seventh overall in 1:25.29, followed by clubmate Christian Harding, 41st in 1:41.24, and Wizard Stuart Goodfellow, 96th in 1:56.23.

Fife Athletic Club youngster Nellie Luxford finished as second female in the 12-mile Scurry to the Sea race from Allermuir Hill to Musselburgh

Closer to home, at Saturday’s Kirkcaldy parkrun, there were PBs for Wizards Niamh Gibbons in 27:13 and Helen Reid in 28:37, with clubmate Kasia Szafarz finishing as first female in 24:06 and Eleanor Murray as second female in 25:22. Allan Skivington completed his 25th parkrun in 28:15. Fife AC’s Carter Taylor finished first in 16:49.

At St Andrews parkrun, Fife AC’s Ben Kinninmonth finished first in 16:34 time and Jimmy McIntyre clocked 20:29.

Jim O’Neill (in 28:03), Fiona McIntyre (32:14) and Michaela Sullivan (46:09) all completed Lochore Meadows parkrun.

Across the Queensferry Crossing, Mollie and Shona Turner (27:24) completed Holyrood parkrun.

Andy Harley finished third at the Amager Strandpark parkrun in Copenhagen in 19:49

Sam Forsberg (37:37) and Adele Cleveley (38:25) completed Perth parkrun.

Lee Cessford (27:43) completed Faskally Forest parkrun in Pitlochry and Mark Gowans (27:08) ran at Torvean parkrun in Inverness.