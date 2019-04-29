‘Disappointing’ start to new season for Largo

Largo’s first XI managed to beat the Scottish weather to get their league campaign under way against Kirk Brae in Edinburgh.

Captain Scott called correctly at the first toss of the season and put the home side in to bat.

Kirk Brae traditionally known as a strong batting line up showed that this is still the case in the early going with Largo struggling to find an early breakthrough until Scott managed to bowl Butt for 19 with the score on 29.

This brought Smith to the wicket and along with opener Gupta showed some good early season form, helped by some poor Largo catching and at the half way mark Kirk Brae were 90-1 and looked set for a score of 200+.

After the break however vice-captain Harney got the Largo side back in the game with a great spell of 4-26 off his eight overs, including removing both Smith (36) and Gupta (46),and Largo looked like they may limit the damage to a very realistic target.

However, the turning point of the game came in the last eight overs of the innings where, despite the bowlers’ best efforts, no-one could contain the big hitting of the home side’s lower order who scored 120 in this time with Singh finishing 72 NO, and the side on an imposing 245-7 off their 40 overs.

In reply Largo opened with Barclay and Mowat and after the early loss of Barclay the scoring proved to be more difficult than in the first innings with Mowat along with Robertson and Wilson unable to get away the tight Kirk Brae bowling.

By the drinks period at half way the visitors needed 10 per over with Robertson (21) and Wilson (13) gone leaving Hughes Gillin as the main hope for Largo to gain some bonus points.

Unfortunately the scoring did not get any easier for Largo and with only Gillin (31) making a score of note.

Largo eventually were all out for 104.

Harney’s impressive bowling spell aside, this was a disappointing start to the season for captain Scott’s team though optimism remains high heading in to the first home game of the season this week against Holy Cross.