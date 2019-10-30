Dominance againt from Chris Russell in the Nightmare Series

The first event in the annual Nightmare Series of races took place at Heatherhall Woods near Ladybank.

This is the 22nd year of the series in which all the races are run in the dark with the runners wearing head torches.

Race organiser Chris Russell from Glenrothes was the race winner, running for the Leven Las Vegas club, Chris crossed the finish line in 33 minutes 43 seconds.

The Falkland Trail Runners had a good night picking up a few of the category prizes.

Andrew Ballantine finished in third place overall in 34m 45s with Hailey Marshall leading home the female contingent in 40m 06s.

Bradley Marshall was leading junior in 40m 05s while there was age category prizes for Susanne Lumsden first F40 in 40m 45s and Andy Milne from the Glenrothes Triathlon Club who was the first male over-50 finisher in 37m 55s. 48 hours later Chris Russell was back in action in the Benarty Hill Race where he finished runner up behind hill race expert Colin Donnelly.

Judy Turner occupied a similar place in the female category with Carolyn Haddow the leading over-55 female.

A trio of FTR members were in the Cairngorms taking part in the Mealle A’Bauchaille Hill Race. First of the three to finish in 1 hour 41 minutes 22 seconds was Iain Simpson followed by Russ Valentine 1h 49m 21s and Sarah Stovell 2h 13m 45s. John Clark ran the ASB Auckland Marathon. John ran 4 hours 05 minutes 52 seconds to place 676th.