Dominance from Falkland Trail Runners across the ages

Falkland Trail Runners had category winners at either end of the age scale at the Graham Clark Memorial Race at Knockhill Racing Circuit.

Jamie Lessells finished 11th overall and was leading under-20 with Bill Duff first in the over-70 category after finishing 155th overall.

FTR results: 11 and 1 MJ Jamie Lessells, 22 Dave Clark 22.34, 46 Bryan Lessells 24.46, 85 Susanne Lumsden 27.47, 99 Louise Lessells 27.47, 114 Ross McArthur 28.21, 155 and 1 M70 Bill Duff 31.33, 161 Alan Gardener 32.07, 162 Emma Lessells 32.08, 203 Steven Lessells 35.30, 232 Sandra Gardener 39.30.

The Falkland club were also amomg the prizes at the Balmullo Trail Race.

The course takes the runners through community woodland and grass fields to the top of Lucklaw Hill and back the same way.

With it being a counting event for their club championship 28 Skwerls toed the start line with a few finishing in prize winning places.

Glenrothes member Chris Russell was sixth overall and leading over-40 male.

Another category winner was Tony Martin who was leading over-60 male finishing 34th overall.

In the women’s race Judith Turner was runner up behind Heather Anderson, Fife AC.

Full FTR results - 6 and 1M40 Chris Russell 31.27, 14 Dave Clark 33.38, 21 and 2F Judith Turner 34.49, 33 Mark Western 36.08, 34 and 1 M60 Tony Martin 36.17, 42 Bryan Lessells 37.09, 44 Kevin Murray 37.22, 49 and 7F Susanne Lumsden 38.00, 61 Lyle Allan 39.34, 78 Mike Murdoch 40.31, 84 Iain Simpson 41.04, 98 Louise Lessells 42.47, 99 Lee Cessford 42.53, 102 Martin Kirkbride 43.02, 106 Gordon Coull 43.21, 107 Carolyn Haddow 43.36, 111 Mike Alcock 44.12, 112 John Wilmot 44.14, 124 Bill Duff 46.44, 126 Russ Valentine 46.55, 135 David Pease 49.41, 138 Vicky Ward 50.17, 144 Karen Campbell 52.34, 145 Emma Lessells 52.36, 146 Eric Nachman 54.04, 149 Annie Gibson 55.53, 154 Graeme Braid 59.24, 155 Sandra Gardener 61.58. 156 Finished.

In other events, Daniel Kershaw ran the Hebridean Marathon in 4 hours 12 minutes.

Lyall Allan was a lone Skwerl in the Killin Highland Games Hill Race finishing 23rd of the 61 finishers in 34.03.

In the Gateshead 10k Trail Race results were Bill Duff 53.50, Rosie Lee 61.55, John Lee 67.41.