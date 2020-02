St Andrews Bowling Club’s ladies section president, Deirdre Brown, and ladies section vice president, Viv Normand, met with members of the Gibson House staff and residents to present a cheque for £600 raised from the lady president’s charity fundraising over the past year.

TIn the photograph the lady resident in blue (front left) is Deirdre’s mum in law Violet Brown.

Deirdre is second from the right on the staircase, Viv is first on the right beside her.