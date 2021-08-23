Drivers at their best to cope with Racewall rain
It turned out to be a very wet night at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday.
Despite the conditions there was plenty of exciting racing although there were quite a few spins.
The ministox drivers were in top form with Rian Mitchell, Kirkcaldy, winning both of their heats but was out of luck during the final where Lewis Clark Burgoyne dominated the race.
However, there was a bit of a scare during their second heat when Charlie Hardie was spun and ending up hitting another car. There was a brief fire under the bonnet of the Hardie car which was quickly extinguished.
In the saloons both Kyle Irvine, Glenrothes, and Ross Watters, Kennoway, were in good form in the Turner Trophy final.
Saline’s Gary Paterson was in tremendous form when the final started and literally drove away from the rest of the field finding the grip he needed towards the wall.
As the laps were beginning to dwindle, Watters and Irvine were amongst a group of cars fighting it out for second place.
Watters was delayed and, in a flash, Irvine dived down the inside only to be clipped by Watters on the turnstile bend.
In the end Watters spun but, while delayed, Irvine was quickly back on pace and ended up as the runner up.
In the classic hot rods Trevor Harris, Kinglassie, was racing his Anglia and after picking up a third then a second in his heats had to settle for third place during the final. He had initially led but first lost out to Kenny Purdie then Graeme Callender and over the closing few laps had to fend off Alex Wilson before doing so.