Drivers forced to cope in the went at the Racewall

Kinglassie's Trevor Harris in his formula II - first time ever as a red grade driver

When the finals started the persistent drizzle was heavier if anything but it failed to stop the drivers from serving up an action packed affair.

There was plenty of interest from this area on the night with Kinglassie’s Trevor Harris and Kyle Irvine, of Glenrothes, amongst those making the short journey to compete.

The first of the grading periods came into play and for the first time in a long career, local driver Harris reached the red grade.

Despite having to start the meeting from towards the back of the grid, he did well across the meeting, picking up seventh places in both the first heat and the grand national.

In the saloons Fife drivers Ross Watters, from Kennoway, and Irvine were playing catch up especially in the heats.

The leading cars tangled exiting the last bend and that allowed Barry Glen to find a path between the spinning cars to win with Irvine fifth and Watters in sixth.

In heat two Watters made better progress and, while he was closing in on the leader the longer the race went on, he had to settle for the runner-up spot with Irvine again fifth.

If anything, the track was even more greasy when the final with Watters making steady progress but in the end had to settle for the third place.

Jeorgie Honeyman, from Cowdenbeath, like most of the other youngsters, struggled on the greasy track but she picked up an eighth place in heat one and a tenth in heat two.

It’s a double header next weekend with both Watters and Irvine contesting their British Championship on Sunday after taking part in qualifying heats on the Saturday.

It will be the same story for the Fife drivers in the ORCi stock rods where they will go through the same process over the weekend.

Also racing are the stoxkarts and junior stoxkarts who have their Scottish Championship on Sunday afternoon.