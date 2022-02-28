Drivers get into gear for the new season

Ross Watters in his new saloon

In the practice session at the kingdom track, held on a bright but chilly Sunday, there were two standout shows from Fife drivers.

Kirkcaldy’s Michael Bethune brought both of his ORCi stock rods to the track and, while he ran his new car throughout, chalked up the fastest time in most of his sessions.

Although he ran quickly after each run, he changed the set up in an effort to gain that bit extra out of the car.

However, pleased as he might be with his new car, the engine on his old car blew and he will spend a few hours in his garage rebuilding it.

The ORCi season gets underway this Saturday and Bethune will be keen to get his bid to retain his track points title.

By stark contrast, Kennoway’s saloon driver Ross Watters started off in a cloud of smoke after a water pipe came adrift and he coasted into retirement.

The hose was replaced and Watters was back out where he then proceeded to chalk up some fast and consistent laps.

Scott Allardyce, from Anstruther, ran well in his ministox.

His younger sister Nicole was making her debut, spending her time at the track getting in as many laps as she could as she gets set for the forthcoming campaign.

Race fans are reminded to tune into BBC Scotland TV on Thursday night at 10.30pm to view Stock Car Superstars.