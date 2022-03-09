Drop-in sessions planned ahead of 150th Open

Chris Kirk secured a place in The 150th Open at St Andrews after qualifying through the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Photo courtesy of The R&A

Three sessions have been organised for residents to find out more about The Open and how it may affect them in the lead up to, during and after the championship takes place.

Residents and others interested in finding out more informtation can attend on these dates with no need to book a slot.

More information about The 150th Open is also available for residents on the Fife Council website

Chris Kirk and Talor Gooch have secured their places in The 150th Open at St Andrews after qualifying through the Arnold Palmer Invitational last weekend.

The tournament was the fourth event in The Open qualifying series, which gives golfers around the world opportunities to book their place for the historic occasion at St Andrews from July 10-17.

The PGA Tour event was won by Scottie Scheffler on a five-under-par total of 283.

The American recorded his second victory this season following his breakthrough win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open last month.

He was already exempt for The Open alongside seven other golfers who finished inside the top 10, including Tyrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland, Lucas Herbert, Sam Burns and Matt Fitzpatrick.