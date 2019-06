Drumoig Golf Club held its annual Midnight Madness competition on a glorious Saturday evening.

This well supported mixed event was well supported and after the golf, members and guests enjoyed an excellent supper in the hotel.

Scoring was low and the competition was enjoyed by all.

Seen with club captain, Iain Lawson, who presented the Midnight Madness Trophy, is the winning team of Chris Pratt, John Mill and Iqbal Latif.