Duke’s staff ‘humbled’ by best golf course victory

The Duke’s is rightly considered one of the finest golf courses in this part of the world - but it’s also amongst the most accessible.

Earlier in the year the course held the Scottish Open Amateur Championship, played for by some of the best emerging talent from across Europe over the heathland course.

As well as hosting top class competitions, the course remains as popular as ever amongst local golfers and tourists, and has now been recognised for the high standards it sets.

At the recent 2019 Scottish Tourism Awards held at The Fairmont, St Andrews, The Duke’s was named the Best Golf Course in the Green Fee Category of between £61 and £100 - beating over 100 clubs in their category.

David Scott, director of Golf, Leuchars & Estates, said the prize was a terrific reward to all associated with the course.

Mr Scott said: “ Winning Best Golf Course in Scotland, in our category at the recent 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards was a fantastic way to wrap up a busy season.

“I am extremely proud of all the team members at The Duke’s as they have worked extremely hard to deliver a fine golfing experience for our members and visiting golfers, both on and off the course.

“To land this award against so many other fine courses in our category is truly humbling.”

The Duke’s is regarded as one of the finest heathland championship courses in the British Isles.

The venue was also chosen to host the 2014 International European Amateur Championship.