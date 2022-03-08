Dumbarnie Links amongst the big winners at Scottish Golf tourism awards
Dumbarnie Links’ reputation as one of the country’s finest facilities was reinforced at the Scottish Golf Tourism Awards evening.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:52 am
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:52 am
Held at the Fairmont, St Andrews, the north east Fife course collected two awards on the night, announced as Scotland’s best golf experience and also the best golf course in the £151 and over price category.
The awards night was the climax to the fifth annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week. There were other local winners with the best small hotel with 20 rooms or less prize going to The Golf Hotel, Crail.
Kingsbarns Golf Links picked up the best customer service award. The awards were deterined soley by public vote.