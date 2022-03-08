Dumbarnie Links amongst the big winners at Scottish Golf tourism awards

The team at Dumbarnie Links

Held at the Fairmont, St Andrews, the north east Fife course collected two awards on the night, announced as Scotland’s best golf experience and also the best golf course in the £151 and over price category.

The awards night was the climax to the fifth annual Scottish Golf Tourism Week. There were other local winners with the best small hotel with 20 rooms or less prize going to The Golf Hotel, Crail.