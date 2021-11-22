Dumbarnie Links Foundation gives CHAS a cash boost
Dumbarnie Links has thrown its support behind the excellent work done by Children's Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:34 pm
The organisation offers a family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions, including palliative care, family respite and support through its hospices, homecare services and hospital presence.
Recently, the Dumbarnie Links Foundation donated £2000 to help it continue its vital work.
Making the presentation, Dumbarnie’s general manager, David Scott, said: “CHAS do incredible work with youngsters and we were delighted to support such a great charity.”