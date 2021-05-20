Dumbarnie Links shows its charitable side

Lady Minnie Balniel, Orla Gage (P7 pupil), David Scott, GM at Dumbarnie Links, Ashley McBain, headteacher at Colinsburgh Primary

Dumbarnie Golf Links, in collaboration with its landlord, Balcarres Estate, have recently created a foundation that enables them to support local charities and organisations.

Over the past few weeks the course and landlord have been considering which worthy groups to give financial backing to in the first round of donations.

These have now been presented and, on Friday, the first two of six chosen local charities were presented with cheques to spend on their organisation and the work they do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Minnie Balniel, Shelagh Lamb and Elizabeth Riches from Children FIRST, David Scott, GM at Dumbarnie Links.

Colinsburgh Primary School and Children 1st were the two groups this week receiving cheques for £2000 each