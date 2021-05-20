Dumbarnie Links shows its charitable side
A north east Fife school and charity are in the money thanks to the generosity of a local golf course.
Dumbarnie Golf Links, in collaboration with its landlord, Balcarres Estate, have recently created a foundation that enables them to support local charities and organisations.
Over the past few weeks the course and landlord have been considering which worthy groups to give financial backing to in the first round of donations.
These have now been presented and, on Friday, the first two of six chosen local charities were presented with cheques to spend on their organisation and the work they do.
Colinsburgh Primary School and Children 1st were the two groups this week receiving cheques for £2000 each
Pictured are Lady Minnie Balniel, Orla Gage, a P7 pupil, David Scott, GM at Dumbarnie Links and Ashley McBain, headteacher at Colinsburgh Primary