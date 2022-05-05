Dumbarnie Links takes tough decision to close until June

The facility, near to Leven, has attracted huge plaudits for the quality of its course since opening just a couple of years ago.

And it’s because of this developing reputation that general manager, David Scott, says anyone playing it should not be denied the ‘total Dumbarnie experience’ which includes a course in prime condition.

Scott explained: “Since opening in mid-March we have experienced unseasonably cold weather and with winds coming straight off the North Sea, this has put the young fescue grasses on our greens under extreme pressure.

Dumbarnie Links says its greens are currently not up to scratch and it will close until they are. Pic courtesy of Dumbarnie

"The warmer forecasts over the last couple of weeks did not materialise and so resulted in no growth, hence the poor and unacceptable surfaces we presently have.

“As we have been open for less than two years, we do not have the luxury of having many years of growth behind us to counter the unexpected poor weather conditions.

"After serious discussions and considerations, it has been decided to temporarily close our course until the end of May to allow the greens to fully recover and be ready to welcome our guests back for the summer months.

"It is very important to us that our guests receive the ‘total Dumbarnie experience’ which includes a golf course in prime condition.”

With warmer weather forecast over the next few weeks it’s hoped this will promote the recovery of the course’s greens.