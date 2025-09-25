Dundee runners pull off clean sweep of podium places at ​East Neuk 10k

That was worn by Nick Wade and he clocked 45:36 for 32nd place overall and seventh male over 50.

Fellow kingdom groups Fife Athletic Club, Kirkcaldy Wizards, Anster Allsorts, East Neuk Running Club, Leven Las Vegas and Falkland Trail Runners were well represented, however, though the lion’s share of podium places went to Dundee Road Runners.

They pulled off a clean sweep of podium places overall with male members Ewan Duthie, David Webster and Adam Hart finishing first, second and third respectively in 32:56, 33:48 and 34:42.

The Dundee club didn’t have it all their own way on the women’s podium, though, as Edinburgh’s Isla Cubitt was first female finisher, and eighth all told, in 38:11 and they had to settle for second and third places, tenth and 14th overall, for Alison McNeilly in 38:45 and Mairi Littleson in 39:37.

The first Fifer to finish was Kirkcaldy’s Gary Barclay, placing 11th, and as third man over 40, in 38:47 and one more made the top 30, Fife Athletic Club’s Andrea Rae, 28th in 43:52.

Though scarce among the field of runners, Haddies were out in force to assist with organising and overseeing the event, with almost 20 members and friends there marshalling the race and more timing, setting up the course, registering the athletes taking part and putting on a post-race spread of cakes, tea and sandwiches at Anstruther’s Waid Academy.

